2019 Toyota Corolla

13,194 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,194KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6831110
  Stock #: AA2176
  VIN: 2T1BURHE7KC231178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2176
  • Mileage 13,194 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, local, accident free, SE, 1.8L 4 cyl, CVT, remote entry, backup camera, bluetooth, lane keeping assist, pwr group, air, cd/mp3 and much more. 

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

