2019 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
- Listing ID: 9145483
- Stock #: 24UBNA45060
- VIN: 2T1BURHEXKC245060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 73,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you having trouble finding something new but can’t find anything available and on the ground for you to drive away today? How about this near new solution that’s new to you? Check out this marvelous new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re excited to present this fabulous locally owned and diligently serviced 2019 Toyota Corolla SE CVTi-S! With low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a near-perfect declaration-free accident history, this pristine smoke-free Toyota Certified 2019 Corolla SE has been maintained in pristine condition throughout! Equipped with Toyota's legendary 1.8L 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 139 HP and 126 lb-ft of torque channeled through an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, this Corolla SE is the perfect solution to all your transportation needs at a ridiculously low cost per year of driving! Features include: electronic parking brake, 8" audio display, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, premium fabric seating, automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, power heated exterior mirrors, and much more! To truly witness the extraordinary value that this magnificent 2019 Toyota Corolla SE CVTi-S represents in this exceptional condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
