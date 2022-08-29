$26,488+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$26,488
- Listing ID: 9177313
- Stock #: 24UBNA56394
- VIN: JTNK4RBE7K3056394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA56394
- Mileage 63,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you trying to stretch your fuel budget further than you already have? You asked for it, you got it! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is excited to present this magnificent locally owned 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this fantastic smoke-free Toyota Certified 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback has been maintained in pristine condition throughout! Equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 168 Hp and 155 lb-ft of torque channeled through a CVT transmission with Sport mode, this 2019 Corolla Hatchback provides you the fuel economy of a compact car combined with the utility of a small SUV! Features include: keyless entry and push button start, electronic stability control, heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, heated steering wheel with integrated audio controls, paddle shifters, alloy wheels, back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and more! To truly witness the incredible value that this magnificent 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback represents in this perfect condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
