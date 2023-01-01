$19,788+ tax & licensing
604-531-2916
2019 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$19,788
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9824314
- Stock #: 24UTNA01636
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4KC201636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,693 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish car to get you around town? Look no further than the 2019 Toyota Corolla LE. With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, the Corolla LE is the perfect car for commuting to work, running errands, or taking a weekend road trip. Equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and continuously variable automatic transmission, the Corolla LE gets excellent gas mileage, making it an economical choice for anyone on a budget. Inside, the Corolla LE boasts a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, with plenty of room for passengers and cargo alike. Features such as a rearview camera, automatic climate control, and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system come standard on the LE model, making it easy to stay connected and comfortable on the go. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
