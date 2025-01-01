Menu
The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is a refined three-row SUV offering strong performance and efficiency. It features a 3.5L V6 hybrid system producing 306 horsepower with an average fuel consumption of approximately 8.3?L/100?km. The interior seats seven, with perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs, and a panoramic glass roof. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen with JBL 12-speaker audio, navigation, Bird's Eye View camera, and front/rear parking sonar. Additional highlights include LED fog lamps, 19-inch dark chrome alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, ambient interior lighting, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with memory settings.

2019 Toyota Highlander

41,511 KM

$45,998

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited CVT

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$45,998

41,511KM
VIN 5TDDGRFH5KS067966

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA67966
  • Mileage 41,511 KM

PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$45,998

2019 Toyota Highlander