$45,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited CVT
2019 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA67966
- Mileage 41,511 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited is a refined three-row SUV offering strong performance and efficiency. It features a 3.5L V6 hybrid system producing 306 horsepower with an average fuel consumption of approximately 8.3?L/100?km. The interior seats seven, with perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, and a panoramic glass roof. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen with JBL 12-speaker audio, navigation, Bird’s Eye View camera, and front/rear parking sonar. Additional highlights include LED fog lamps, 19-inch dark chrome alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, ambient interior lighting, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with memory settings. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916