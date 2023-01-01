Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Highlander

42,149 KM

Details

$54,478

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,478

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 9563170
  2. 9563170
  3. 9563170
  4. 9563170
  5. 9563170
  6. 9563170
  7. 9563170
  8. 9563170
  9. 9563170
  10. 9563170
  11. 9563170
  12. 9563170
  13. 9563170
  14. 9563170
  15. 9563170
  16. 9563170
  17. 9563170
  18. 9563170
  19. 9563170
Contact Seller

$54,478

+ taxes & licensing

42,149KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563170
  • Stock #: 24UTNA64747
  • VIN: 5TDDGRFH0KS064747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA64747
  • Mileage 42,149 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

2021 Kia NIRO EV SX ...
 38,436 KM
$51,787 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 71,844 KM
$42,790 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD...
 50,662 KM
$35,316 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory