2019 Toyota Prius
Prime eCVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA13534
- Mileage 68,559 KM
Vehicle Description
New Battery! New Tires! Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime boasts an impressive array of features, combining efficiency with advanced technology. Its plug-in hybrid system allows for electric-only driving or hybrid operation, maximizing fuel efficiency. With a sleek design and aerodynamic elements, the Prius Prime not only excels in performance but also reduces its environmental footprint. The interior is equipped with modern conveniences, including a user-friendly infotainment system and a spacious cabin. Safety features are prioritized, with Toyota's Safety Sense P suite offering pre-collision systems, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. Overall, the 2019 Prius Prime is a compelling choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking cutting-edge technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
