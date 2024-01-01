Menu
Account
Sign In
New Battery! New Tires! Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime boasts an impressive array of features, combining efficiency with advanced technology. Its plug-in hybrid system allows for electric-only driving or hybrid operation, maximizing fuel efficiency. With a sleek design and aerodynamic elements, the Prius Prime not only excels in performance but also reduces its environmental footprint. The interior is equipped with modern conveniences, including a user-friendly infotainment system and a spacious cabin. Safety features are prioritized, with Toyotas Safety Sense P suite offering pre-collision systems, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. Overall, the 2019 Prius Prime is a compelling choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking cutting-edge technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2019 Toyota Prius

68,559 KM

Details Description Features

$25,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Prius

Prime eCVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Prius

Prime eCVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11066006
  2. 11066006
  3. 11066006
  4. 11066006
  5. 11066006
  6. 11066006
  7. 11066006
  8. 11066006
  9. 11066006
  10. 11066006
  11. 11066006
  12. 11066006
  13. 11066006
  14. 11066006
  15. 11066006
  16. 11066006
  17. 11066006
  18. 11066006
  19. 11066006
  20. 11066006
  21. 11066006
  22. 11066006
  23. 11066006
  24. 11066006
Contact Seller

$25,689

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,559KM
Used
VIN JTDKARFP8K3113534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBNA13534
  • Mileage 68,559 KM

Vehicle Description

New Battery! New Tires! Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! The 2019 Toyota Prius Prime boasts an impressive array of features, combining efficiency with advanced technology. Its plug-in hybrid system allows for electric-only driving or hybrid operation, maximizing fuel efficiency. With a sleek design and aerodynamic elements, the Prius Prime not only excels in performance but also reduces its environmental footprint. The interior is equipped with modern conveniences, including a user-friendly infotainment system and a spacious cabin. Safety features are prioritized, with Toyota's Safety Sense P suite offering pre-collision systems, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure alert. Overall, the 2019 Prius Prime is a compelling choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking cutting-edge technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 6A for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Lexus ES 350 6A 102,410 KM $27,488 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Toyota Camry Hybrid 122,151 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade 62,280 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Prius