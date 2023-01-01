$30,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
FWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10051800
- Stock #: 24UTNA26466
- VIN: 2T3Z1RFV6KW026466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA26466
- Mileage 48,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! One Owner! No Accidents! Adaptive Cruise Control! With its sleek and stylish exterior, the RAV4 FWD LE commands attention on the road. Its bold lines and aggressive grille give it a distinctive presence that exudes confidence and strength. Whether you're navigating the city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the RAV4's athletic design will turn heads wherever you go. Step inside, and you'll discover a world of comfort and convenience. The spacious cabin of the RAV4 FWD LE offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, ensuring that everyone can travel in absolute comfort. The ergonomically designed seats provide exceptional support, while the intuitive controls and advanced technology make every drive a pleasure. Under the hood, the RAV4 FWD LE boasts a responsive and fuel-efficient engine, delivering impressive performance and excellent fuel economy. It's not just about getting from point A to point B; it's about enjoying the ride along the way. With the RAV4 FWD LE, you can go the extra mile without compromising on efficiency. Safety is a top priority in the RAV4 FWD LE. Equipped with advanced safety features, such as Toyota Safety Sense, you can have peace of mind knowing that you and your loved ones are protected on the road. From adaptive cruise control to lane departure alert, the RAV4 is designed to help you navigate any situation with confidence. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
