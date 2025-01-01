Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited combines performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic transmission, it features Dynamic Torque-Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with rear driveline disconnect. Inside, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen with Entune 3.0, JBL 11-speaker audio, navigation, and a digital rearview mirror. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes pre-collision warning, lane tracing, full-speed adaptive cruise, and blind-spot monitoring. Luxury touches include heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, memory driver seat, hands-free power liftgate, ambient lighting, chrome accents, bird’s-eye view camera, and multi-terrain drive modes for varied road conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2019 Toyota RAV4

29,749 KM

Details Description Features

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12812896

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12812896
  2. 12812896
  3. 12812896
  4. 12812896
  5. 12812896
  6. 12812896
  7. 12812896
  8. 12812896
  9. 12812896
  10. 12812896
  11. 12812896
  12. 12812896
  13. 12812896
  14. 12812896
  15. 12812896
  16. 12812896
  17. 12812896
  18. 12812896
  19. 12812896
  20. 12812896
  21. 12812896
  22. 12812896
  23. 12812896
  24. 12812896
  25. 12812896
  26. 12812896
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,749KM
VIN 2T3D1RFV5KW032253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA32253
  • Mileage 29,749 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited combines performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower and an 8-speed automatic transmission, it features Dynamic Torque-Vectoring All-Wheel Drive with rear driveline disconnect. Inside, it offers an 8-inch touchscreen with Entune 3.0, JBL 11-speaker audio, navigation, and a digital rearview mirror. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 includes pre-collision warning, lane tracing, full-speed adaptive cruise, and blind-spot monitoring. Luxury touches include heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, memory driver seat, hands-free power liftgate, ambient lighting, chrome accents, bird’s-eye view camera, and multi-terrain drive modes for varied road conditions. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 8,018 KM $94,922 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M 97,547 KM $28,698 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid Venza Limited 19,487 KM $52,949 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2019 Toyota RAV4