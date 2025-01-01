Menu
Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Odometer is 11967 kilometers below market average!

67,719 KM

Details Description

$35,991

LIMITED

13077355

LIMITED

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
67,719KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV1KW025154

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,719 KM

Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Odometer is 11967 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

604-538-7022

