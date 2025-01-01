$35,991+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
LIMITED
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$35,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,719KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV1KW025154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,719 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic AWD
Odometer is 11967 kilometers below market average!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Toyota RAV4