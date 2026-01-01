$26,991+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV2KC004465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE Gray 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic FWD
Cloth.
Cloth.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2019 Toyota RAV4