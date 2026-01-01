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Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE Gray 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br>Cloth.

2019 Toyota RAV4

Details Description

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

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14423589

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3Z1RFV2KC004465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE Gray 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI 8-Speed Automatic FWD

Cloth.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

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604-538-7022

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$26,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2019 Toyota RAV4