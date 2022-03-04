Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

34,088 KM

Details Features

$53,500

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Hybrid Limited *HYBRID LIMITED*

Hybrid Limited *HYBRID LIMITED*

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8617349
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV8KW025332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,088 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

