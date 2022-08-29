$32,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$32,988
- Listing ID: 9243400
- Stock #: 24UBNA33044
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV2KW033044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,770 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliability, utility, and resale value! Who could ask for anything more? Check out this fabulous new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re ecstatic to present this gorgeous locally owned and diligently dealer-serviced 2019 Toyota Rav4 LE AWD! With low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this immaculate smoke-free Toyota Certified 2019 Toyota Rav4 LE AWD has been maintained in phenomenal condition throughout! Equipped with Toyota’s legendary 2.5L DOHC Dual VVTi 4-cylinder gasoline engine producing 176 Hp and 172 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission with Sport mode, this 2019 Rav4 LE provides you the functionality of a small SUV and the confidence of all-wheel drive, with the fuel economy of a compact car! Features include: power locks and keyless entry, electronic stability control, heated front seats, power heated exterior mirrors, air conditioning, steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more! To truly witness the spectacular value that this magnificent 2019 Toyota Rav4 LE AWD represents in this absolutely pristine condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
