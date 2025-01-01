Menu
The 2019 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger minivan offers a robust 3.5L V6 engine delivering 296 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It features front-wheel drive, achieving fuel economy ratings of approximately 12.4 L/100 km in the city and 8.9 L/100 km on the highway. Inside, the Sienna provides tri-zone automatic climate control, second-row captain’s chairs, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Safety is prioritized with Toyota Safety Sense, including lane departure alert and dynamic radar cruise control . Additional features encompass five USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and optional all-wheel drive. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2019 Toyota Sienna

102,743 KM

$34,396

2019 Toyota Sienna

7-PASSENGER V6

2019 Toyota Sienna

7-PASSENGER V6

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$34,396

102,743KM
VIN 5TDZZ3DCXKS011431

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA11431
  • Mileage 102,743 KM

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

