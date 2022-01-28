Menu
2019 Toyota Sienna

72,950 KM

Details Features

$44,390

+ tax & licensing
$44,390

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger * POWER SLIDING DOOR ** LANDE KEEPING ALERT ** FRONT COLLISON ALERT *

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger * POWER SLIDING DOOR ** LANDE KEEPING ALERT ** FRONT COLLISON ALERT *

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$44,390

+ taxes & licensing

72,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186709
  • Stock #: VW1408
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC9KS007386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic

