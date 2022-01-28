$44,390+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,390
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2019 Toyota Sienna
2019 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger * POWER SLIDING DOOR ** LANDE KEEPING ALERT ** FRONT COLLISON ALERT *
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$44,390
+ taxes & licensing
72,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8186709
- Stock #: VW1408
- VIN: 5TDKZ3DC9KS007386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 72,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8