2019 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 V6 Navi | Locally Driven
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,960 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Tacoma stands out from the pack with good looks and rugged capability. This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50+ year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combines it all into one unstoppable package. There's also more to this impressive machine than just its aggressive good looks. Inside you'll find superior comfort and technology to keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions and its advanced off-road suspension makes sure you get home in one piece. If you find yourself ready for a truck that can actually keep up with your on the go lifestyle, then this Tacoma is a great place to start.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 103,960 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab SR5. This rugged and powerful Tacoma SR5 comes with everything you need and more such as aluminum wheels, an easy lift & lower tailgate, rear bumper steps, remote keyless entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel, heated seats with upgraded seat material, a 6.1 inch touchscreen that features wireless streaming audio, a rear view camera, USB and aux jacks. Additional features include power heated mirrors, front fog lights, rear underseat storage, hill-start assist and Toyota Safety Sense which comes with lane departure warning, automatic highbeam assist, dynamic radar cruise control and pedestrian detection plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ez Lift & Lower Tailgate, Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Streaming Audio.
