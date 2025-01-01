$18,991+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN VNKKTUD32KA104196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 74,333 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Yaris LE Gray 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
Certified. Toyota Details:
* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 160-point inspection
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Special Toyota Financing Rates: 24 months - 6.64%, 36 months - 6.69%, 48 months - 6.74%, 60 months - 6.80%, 72 months - 6.95%
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Toyota Yaris