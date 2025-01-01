Menu
Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Yaris LE Gray 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Certified. Toyota Details:

* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 160-point inspection
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Special Toyota Financing Rates: 24 months - 6.64%, 36 months - 6.69%, 48 months - 6.74%, 60 months - 6.80%, 72 months - 6.95%
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

74,333 KM

Details Description

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

12702633

2019 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN VNKKTUD32KA104196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 74,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Toyota Yaris LE Gray 1.5L I4 DOHC VVT-i 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD


Certified. Toyota Details:

* Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos/8,000 km, whichever comes first) / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports
* 160-point inspection
* 24-hour Roadside Assistance
* Special Toyota Financing Rates: 24 months - 6.64%, 36 months - 6.69%, 48 months - 6.74%, 60 months - 6.80%, 72 months - 6.95%
* 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege
* 6 months / 10,000 km Powertrain. Optional Extra Care Protection. $0 Deductible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Toyota Yaris