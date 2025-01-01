Menu
The 2019 Toyota Yaris LE Hatchback with the 4-speed automatic transmission blends efficiency with everyday practicality. Powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 106 horsepower, it delivers reliable performance and strong fuel economy for city driving. The exterior stands out with 15-inch steel wheels with covers, a rear spoiler, and heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals. Inside, it features comfortable cloth seating, air conditioning, power windows, and keyless entry. Technology includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, and a six-speaker audio system. Standard safety offers a rearview camera, Toyota’s Star Safety System, and low-speed pre-collision braking. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2019 Toyota Yaris

38,226 KM

$20,698

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

12908459

2019 Toyota Yaris

5 Dr LE Htbk 4A

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$20,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,226KM
VIN VNKKTUD3XKA103927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA03927
  • Mileage 38,226 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$20,698

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2019 Toyota Yaris