$20,698+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Yaris
5 Dr LE Htbk 4A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$20,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Grey/Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA03927
- Mileage 38,226 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Toyota Yaris LE Hatchback with the 4-speed automatic transmission blends efficiency with everyday practicality. Powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 106 horsepower, it delivers reliable performance and strong fuel economy for city driving. The exterior stands out with 15-inch steel wheels with covers, a rear spoiler, and heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals. Inside, it features comfortable cloth seating, air conditioning, power windows, and keyless entry. Technology includes a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, and a six-speaker audio system. Standard safety offers a rearview camera, Toyota’s Star Safety System, and low-speed pre-collision braking. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
