$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
84,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10353390
- Stock #: VW0008
- VIN: 1V2MR2CAXKC546960
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VW0008
- Mileage 84,150 KM
Vehicle Description
While this 2019 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 84,150 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION. This truly luxurious Highline Atlas comes with a sunroof, tilt down heated side mirrors with turn signals, navigation, cooled seats, synthetic wood trim, leather seats, memory settings, front and rear parking sensors, and a Class III hitch and harness. Other premium features include heated synthetic leather seats, heated leather steering wheel, and proximity keys. Other great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a compass, an 8 inch touchscreen radio, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this sweet SUV is stylish and safe as well. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Vienna Perforated Leather, Power Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Vienna Perforated Leather
VW Car-Net Internet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2