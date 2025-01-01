Menu
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation fee of $499 and a dealer preparation fee of $795. Dealer preparation includes a professional interior and exterior detail, mechanical inspection report, CarFax history report and a full tank of fuel. New vehicles have an optional Kommon Sense Package (winter mats and trunk liner) at $399 available as well as wheel locks installed at $199. These additional items can be removed to reduce the cost. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance $599, service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 10 years and 200,000 kms, custom vehicle accessory packages, mud flaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, exhaust kits, tonneau covers, canopies, undercoating, rust modules, full protection packages, flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan that can be added to your payment at time of purchase.*

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

127,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Comfortline

12253078

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Comfortline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2LR2CA6KC590241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-XXXX

778-736-0334

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2019 Volkswagen Atlas