2019 Volkswagen Golf

4,888 KM

Details Features

$50,890

+ tax & licensing
$50,890

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI *ONLY 4888 KM* *NO ACCIDENTS*

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI *ONLY 4888 KM* *NO ACCIDENTS*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$50,890

+ taxes & licensing

4,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8270526
  • Stock #: VW1429
  • VIN: WVWVA7AU8KW197030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

