Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

38,488 KM

Details Features

$49,805

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,805

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

  1. 8404749
  2. 8404749
  3. 8404749
  4. 8404749
  5. 8404749
  6. 8404749
  7. 8404749
  8. 8404749
  9. 8404749
  10. 8404749
  11. 8404749
  12. 8404749
  13. 8404749
  14. 8404749
  15. 8404749
  16. 8404749
  17. 8404749
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,805

+ taxes & licensing

38,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8404749
  • Stock #: VW1462
  • VIN: WVWVA7AU1KW206926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 115,888 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 62,088 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Eos ...
 184,088 KM
$15,784 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory