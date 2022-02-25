2019 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,805 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 4 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8404749

8404749 Stock #: VW1462

VW1462 VIN: WVWVA7AU1KW206926

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 38,488 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.