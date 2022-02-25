2019 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 3 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8404752

8404752 Stock #: VW1460

VW1460 VIN: 3VWG57AU3KM023702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,388 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.