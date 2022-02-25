Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

35,388 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Location

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

35,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8404752
  • Stock #: VW1460
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU3KM023702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

