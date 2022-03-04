$29,885+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Auto Backup Cam/ Accident Free/ One Owner/ Bluetooth
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
36,351KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8543339
- Stock #: LC1156A
- VIN: 3VWG57AU3KM034084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,351 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is a modern, simple and very rational vehicle that all of us should own. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf is for sale today.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2019 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This low mileage hatchback has just 36,351 kms. It's baltic grey metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door Auto. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped as a base model. Features include elegant aluminum wheels, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch touchscreen, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth, heated front adjustable comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, power fuel remote release, metal look interior panel inserts and accents, remote keyless entry, front and rear power windows, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
6.5 in Touchscreen Radio
