White Rock Dodge
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline auto
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
86,689KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10191873
- Stock #: P515177A
- VIN: 3VWE57BU6KM214343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 86,689 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline Auto. This Volkswagen Jetta Highline brings in a few more creature comforts such as elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, twin dual power sunroofs, a powerful 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display and App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather multi-functional steering wheel, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera, blind spot detection sensors, rear cross traffic alert, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rail 2 Rail Power Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Kessy - Keyless Access, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Rama Alloy Wheels, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Rail 2 Rail Power Sunroof
KESSY - Keyless Access
Rama Alloy Wheels
