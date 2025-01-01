Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Fully Loaded German Engineering Experience premium features in a compact sedan with the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline the top trim in the Jetta lineup. With its refined design, upscale amenities, and smooth driving dynamics, this Execline model delivers excellent value and everyday comfort wrapped in a sporty German package. Key Features: 1.4L Turbocharged Engine Offers a responsive drive with excellent fuel economy 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth, efficient shifting with Tiptronic® manual mode Execline Trim Highlights: Leather Seats with power driver seat and memory BeatsAudio Premium Sound System 10.25" Digital Cockpit Customizable digital instrument cluster 8" Touchscreen with Navigation & App-Connect (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Personalized comfort for both front occupants Panoramic Sunroof Opens up the cabin with light and air Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor & Lane Assist Advanced driver aids for peace of mind LED Headlights & Taillights Sleek design with excellent visibility 17" Alloy Wheels Stylish and performance-oriented With its generous list of premium features and efficient German performance, the 2019 Jetta Execline is ideal for drivers who want style, technology, and comfort without compromise. Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us today to schedule a test drive or trade-in appraisal! Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

81,156 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline Auto

12565139

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline Auto

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,156KM
VIN 3VWG57BU9KM241173

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UX605642
  • Mileage 81,156 KM

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Volkswagen Jetta