$23,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline Auto
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Execline Auto
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UX605642
- Mileage 81,156 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Fully Loaded German Engineering
Experience premium features in a compact sedan with the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline the top trim in the Jetta lineup. With its refined design, upscale amenities, and smooth driving dynamics, this Execline model delivers excellent value and everyday comfort wrapped in a sporty German package.
Key Features:
1.4L Turbocharged Engine Offers a responsive drive with excellent fuel economy
8-Speed Automatic Transmission Smooth, efficient shifting with Tiptronic® manual mode
Execline Trim Highlights:
Leather Seats with power driver seat and memory
BeatsAudio Premium Sound System
10.25" Digital Cockpit Customizable digital instrument cluster
8" Touchscreen with Navigation & App-Connect (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto)
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Personalized comfort for both front occupants
Panoramic Sunroof Opens up the cabin with light and air
Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor & Lane Assist Advanced driver aids for peace of mind
LED Headlights & Taillights Sleek design with excellent visibility
17" Alloy Wheels Stylish and performance-oriented
With its generous list of premium features and efficient German performance, the 2019 Jetta Execline is ideal for drivers who want style, technology, and comfort without compromise.
Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey contact us today to schedule a test drive or trade-in appraisal!
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088