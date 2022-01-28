Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

75,151 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 8231019
  2. 8231019
  3. 8231019
  4. 8231019
  5. 8231019
  6. 8231019
  7. 8231019
  8. 8231019
  9. 8231019
  10. 8231019
  11. 8231019
  12. 8231019
  13. 8231019
  14. 8231019
  15. 8231019
  16. 8231019
  17. 8231019
  18. 8231019
  19. 8231019
  20. 8231019
  21. 8231019
  22. 8231019
  23. 8231019
Contact Seller

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

75,151KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8231019
  • Stock #: PH02496
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM168079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,151 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $21,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This '19 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is equipped with cloth heated front seats, 6 way manually adjustable driver seat, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4 speakers, cruise control, air conditioning, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, automatic headlamps with coming and leaving home function, body colouredbumpers, heated washer nozzles, LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps, LED taillamps, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, and 16-inch Rama alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected sedan with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2019 Chevrolet Equinox
 41,942 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 300
 106,162 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango
 43,335 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory