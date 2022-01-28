$17,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$17,499
- Listing ID: 8231019
- Stock #: PH02496
- VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM168079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,151 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $21,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This '19 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is equipped with cloth heated front seats, 6 way manually adjustable driver seat, Apple Carplay & Google Android Auto, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4 speakers, cruise control, air conditioning, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, automatic headlamps with coming and leaving home function, body colouredbumpers, heated washer nozzles, LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps, LED taillamps, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, and 16-inch Rama alloy wheels.Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected sedan with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
