2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

57,955 KM

Details Features

$37,996

+ tax & licensing
$37,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,996

+ taxes & licensing

57,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112937
  • Stock #: PA227250A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AXXKM141837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,955 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

