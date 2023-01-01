Menu
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents---Top of the Line 2019 Highline Tiguan 4Motion All Wheel Drive--Equipped with Drivers Assistance Package, Leather Interior, 8.0 Inch Touchscreen Infotainment, Satellite Navigation, Fender Premium Audio System with 8 Speakers and a Subwoofer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Keyless Access with Push Button Start/Stop, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Mobile Connectivity and Many More Features---Be the first to View--Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

83,200 KM

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

Used
VIN 3VV4B7AXXKM195199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U19195199
  • Mileage 83,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents---Top of the Line 2019 Highline Tiguan 4Motion All Wheel Drive--Equipped with Drivers Assistance Package, Leather Interior, 8.0 Inch Touchscreen Infotainment, Satellite Navigation, Fender Premium Audio System with 8 Speakers and a Subwoofer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Keyless Access with Push Button Start/Stop, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Mobile Connectivity and Many More Features---Be the first to View--Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

