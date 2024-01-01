Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

108,264 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,264KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9KM104228

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # G23206530A
  • Mileage 108,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-343-4933

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan