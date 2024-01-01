Menu
Recent Arrival! 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0L TSI 8-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguanâs ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca

83,552 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
83,552KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX9KM190504

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4072
  • Mileage 83,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0L TSI 8-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD.


Reviews:
* Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguanâs ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

