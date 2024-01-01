$25,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,552KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX9KM190504
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4072
- Mileage 83,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 2.0L TSI 8-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD.
Reviews:
* Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguanâs ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca
AWD.
Reviews:
* Owners and experts alike almost universally count the Tiguanâs ride quality, highway manners, interior, and overall easy-to-drive character among its most valuable assets. The central touchscreen infotainment system and all-digital instrument cluster are commonly listed as feature favourites, as they add a high-tech flair to the driving environment. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan