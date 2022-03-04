$43,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volvo V60
T6 Momentum
Location
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
87,075KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8620511
- Stock #: U3392
- VIN: YV1A22SK2K1017835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim Blue
- Interior Colour Blond City Weave Upholstery
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Comes with Momentum Plus, Vision, and Convenience packages and 19' wheels. Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9