2019 Volvo XC60

+ taxes & licensing
604-588-6088
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
+ taxes & licensing
21' wheels, 360 degree camera, BLIS blind spot detection, , graphical heads-up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, park assist pilot, pilot assist semi autonomous drive system, and much more! Vehicle is eligible for our Certified by Volvo program which offers 6 year 160,000kms extended warranty and finance rate 2.49% over 72 months. Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9