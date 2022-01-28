Menu
2019 Volvo XC60

45,002 KM

Details Description

$62,990

+ tax & licensing
$62,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Volvo XC60

2019 Volvo XC60

Hybrid T8 Inscription

2019 Volvo XC60

Hybrid T8 Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$62,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8252812
  • Stock #: U3349
  • VIN: YV4BR0DL8K1239597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue
  • Interior Colour Maroon Brown Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3349
  • Mileage 45,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with Vision, Climate, Convenience packages as well as heads up display! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 2.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
