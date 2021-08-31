Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

45,029 KM

Details Description

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 R-Design

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,029KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8057614
  • Stock #: U3328
  • VIN: YV4A22PM5K1433326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with 22' wheels, Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system, BLIS blind spot detection, pilot assist semi-autonomous driving system, and much more! Eligible for certified pre owned warranty by Volvo 6 years or 160,000 kms and low interest financing available OAC .Text our sales team for more info @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

