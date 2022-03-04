Menu
2019 Volvo XC90

41,235 KM

Details Description

$74,990

+ tax & licensing
$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Hybrid T8 R-Design - NO PST!!

Hybrid T8 R-Design - NO PST!!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591339
  • Stock #: U3386
  • VIN: YV4BR0CM7K1506691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3386
  • Mileage 41,235 KM

Vehicle Description

NO PST, NO PST, NO PST!!!! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

