$74,990+ tax & licensing
$74,990
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volvo XC90
Hybrid T8 R-Design - NO PST!!
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
41,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U3386
- VIN: YV4BR0CM7K1506691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Osmium Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
NO PST, NO PST, NO PST!!!! Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty 3.99% financing up to 72 Month Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9