2019 Volvo XC90

68,694 KM

$55,990

+ tax & licensing
$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,694KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9412894
  • Stock #: U3490
  • VIN: YV4A22PLXK1438187

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue
  • Interior Colour Maroon Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,694 KM

Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty finance rates as low as 1.99% Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

