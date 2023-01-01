Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo XC90

60,758 KM

Details Description

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC90

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9451840
  • Stock #: U3495
  • VIN: YV4A22PL8K1450824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty finance rates as low as 1.99% Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 13,706 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 58,100 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 42,097 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory