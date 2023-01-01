2019 Volvo XC90

$58,990 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9451840

9451840 Stock #: U3495

U3495 VIN: YV4A22PL8K1450824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Denim Blue

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,758 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.