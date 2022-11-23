$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura TLX
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 9359530
- Stock #: 22RM3848A
- VIN: 19UUB3F67LA801968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Shown in Platinum White Pearl, this 2020 Acura TLX features RED LEATHER w/suede HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, REAR PARK ASSIST, power front seats with driver memory, a leather wrapped and heated steering wheel with mounted shift control, automatic headlamps, fog lamps, remote proximity keyless entry/ignition, rear tinted windows, 19-inch alloy wheels and is All-Wheel Drive.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
