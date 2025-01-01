Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: Keyless entry, Push button start, remote start, Front heated seats, Heated steering, Alloy wheels, Front & rear parking sensors, Rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Leather interior, Panoramic sunroof, Power liftgate Navigation and much more. This used 7 seater SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Audi Q7 Komfort is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2020 Audi Q7

76,155 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Audi Q7

Komfort 55 TFSI quattro

2020 Audi Q7

Komfort 55 TFSI quattro

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Used
76,155KM
VIN WA1BXAF75LD004406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

