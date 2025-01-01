Menu
Account
Sign In
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm Great Bank Financing Options Available - Bad Credit? - No Credit? - First Time Buyer? We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation. Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/ 100% APPROVAL with OAC Auto Clearance Center Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount We Buy Cars Cash Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The Peoples Choice

2020 Audi S4

79,760 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Audi S4

3.0T quattro Prestige

Watch This Vehicle
12632763

2020 Audi S4

3.0T quattro Prestige

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,760KM
VIN WAUC4AF45LA040359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com



Disclosure:

$795 DOC+

$1195 FINANCE FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm



Great Bank Financing Options Available



- Bad Credit?

- No Credit?

- First Time Buyer?



We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.



Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car



Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/



100% APPROVAL with OAC





Auto Clearance Center



Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties

Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount

We Buy Cars Cash



Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Window trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Total speakers: 18
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Mirror color: aluminum
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Battery rating: 420 CCA
Grille color: aluminum
Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect
Navigation app: INRIX Traffic
Hard drive: 10GB
Premium brand: Bang & Olufsen
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Watts: 755
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.1 in.
Smart device app compatibility: myAudi with Audi connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate / stainless steel
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation data: real time traffic / send destination to vehicle
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Connected in-car apps: Amazon Alexa / Google POIs / Google search
Center console trim: aluminum / leatherette
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear / USB front
Door trim: aluminum / leatherette
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / low washer fluid / maintenance due
Driver seat: heated / massaging
Passenger seat: heated / massaging
Anti-theft system: alarm / anti-tow sensor / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / cooled compartment / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 12 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2023 Honda CR-V HYBRID Sport Touring for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Honda CR-V HYBRID Sport Touring 16,834 KM $53,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA SEL for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Hyundai KONA SEL 64,213 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 958 KM $56,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2020 Audi S4