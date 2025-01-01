Menu
Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade! NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!! Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve. Disclosure: $795 DOC $1495 FINANCE FEE $995 PREP FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

2020 BMW 8-Series

90,054 KM

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW 8-Series

M850i xDrive Gran Coupe

12715818

2020 BMW 8-Series

M850i xDrive Gran Coupe

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,054KM
VIN WBAGV8C07LBP48938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Rebuilt Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



NOTE: This vehicle has rebuilt status!!!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Run flat tires
Active grille shutters

Additional Features

4-wheel steering
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Self leveling suspension
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Sunshade: power rear window
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Crumple zones: front
Total speakers: 14
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Side door type: soft close
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Digital Sound Processing
Locking differential: rear
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Hard drive: 20GB
Grille color: silver
Headlight bezel color: black
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Exhaust tip color: metallic
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Mirror color: silver
Assist handle: rear
Customizable instrument cluster
Connected in-car apps: Google search
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Gesture infotainment controls
Navigation data: real time traffic
Watts: 464
Smartphone integration: wireless Apple CarPlay
Front stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Rear stabilizer bar: active electronic actuator
Smart device app compatibility: BMW ConnectedDrive
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Driver seat: heated / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / ventilated
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release / vehicle and key memory
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Power outlet(s): 12V front / USB front / USB-C front / USB-C rear
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Impact sensor: alert system / battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Memorized settings: 2 driver / audio system / climate control / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance scheduling / maintenance status / vehicle location
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / vibrating steering wheel / visual warning
Armrests: heated front / rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Taillights: adaptive / LED
Rear headrests: 2 / integrated
Front headrests: 2 / power adjustable
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / LED / self-leveling / wiper activated
Driver seat power adjustments: 16 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 16 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Center console trim: leather / metallic
Door trim: leather / metallic
Interior accents: aluminum / leather / metallic-tone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2020 BMW 8-Series