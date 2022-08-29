$50,996+ tax & licensing
$50,996
+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW M2
2020 BMW M2
Gran Coupe i xDrive
Location
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
30,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9309628
- Stock #: VW1600
- VIN: WBA13AL03L7F49023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 30,450 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
