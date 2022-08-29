Menu
2020 BMW M2

30,450 KM

Details Features

$50,996

+ tax & licensing
$50,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2020 BMW M2

2020 BMW M2

Gran Coupe i xDrive

2020 BMW M2

Gran Coupe i xDrive

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$50,996

+ taxes & licensing

30,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9309628
  • Stock #: VW1600
  • VIN: WBA13AL03L7F49023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

