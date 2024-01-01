Menu
Discover the perfect blend of luxury and agility with the 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This compact SUV delivers a spirited drive, powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with BMWs xDrive all-wheel-drive system, offering both efficiency and performance for any journey. The X1s elegant design is complemented by a premium interior featuring high-quality materials, supportive seating, and ample cargo space. Stay connected and in control with BMWs intuitive iDrive infotainment system, featuring a high-resolution display, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and navigation. Safety features like a rearview camera, parking sensors, and Dynamic Stability Control add confidence to every drive. Perfectly balancing sportiness and practicality, the 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i is ideal for those who appreciate both style and function.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

Used
38,434KM
VIN WBXJG9C03L5P99735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UEX38243B
  • Mileage 38,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of luxury and agility with the 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This compact SUV delivers a spirited drive, powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with BMWs xDrive all-wheel-drive system, offering both efficiency and performance for any journey. The X1s elegant design is complemented by a premium interior featuring high-quality materials, supportive seating, and ample cargo space. Stay connected and in control with BMWs intuitive iDrive infotainment system, featuring a high-resolution display, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and navigation. Safety features like a rearview camera, parking sensors, and Dynamic Stability Control add confidence to every drive. Perfectly balancing sportiness and practicality, the 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i is ideal for those who appreciate both style and function. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience this dynamic SUV for yourself!

Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

