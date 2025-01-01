$46,995+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X5
xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle
2020 BMW X5
xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,512KM
VIN 5UXCR6C04LLL82133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 66,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
