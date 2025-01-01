Menu
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2020 BMW X5

66,512 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,512KM
VIN 5UXCR6C04LLL82133

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,512 KM

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

