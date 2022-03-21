Menu
2020 BMW X5

20,888 KM

Details Features

$138,268

+ tax & licensing
$138,268

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2020 BMW X5

2020 BMW X5

M Competition

2020 BMW X5

M Competition

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$138,268

+ taxes & licensing

20,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8672993
  • Stock #: VW1462A
  • VIN: 5YMJU0C04L9C66412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1462A
  • Mileage 20,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

