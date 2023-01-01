$37,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Envision
Essence - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
76,711KM
Used
Listing ID: 9469923
Stock #: LC1542
VIN: LRBFX2SA4LD158893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,711 KM
Vehicle Description
A quiet interior, comfortable ride quality, and attractive styling make this Buick Envision a hard crossover to resist. This 2020 Buick Envision is for sale today.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2020 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2020 Buick Envision. This SUV has 76,711 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Essence. Stepping up to the Essence trim adds leather seats, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert and rear cross traffic alert, and memory seats to the amazing base model features like the infotainment system complete with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, and USB and aux jacks. This crossover also comes equipped with a customizable Driver Information Centre with colour display, remote start, 4G WiFi, heated power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, tri zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, rear parking assist, Teen Driver technology, driver shift controls, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Memory Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
Hands Free Liftgate
4G WiFi
