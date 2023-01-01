$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Cadillac CTS
Luxury - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2020 Cadillac CTS
Luxury - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,410KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G6DA5RK2L0149548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,410 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Cadillac CT4 has everything you expect and more from such an iconic brand. This 2020 Cadillac CT4 is for sale today.
The Cadillac CT4 offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, this CT4 has the character to fit nearly any driving style.This sedan has 42,410 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CT4's trim level is Luxury. With exterior styling like LED lighting with stylized Cadillac signatures, bright silver painted alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips alongside amazing technology like 8 inch CUE infotainment touchscreen complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and Near Field communication, 4G Wi-Fi, and wireless charging this sedan redefines the family ride. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Wi-fi, Wireless Charging.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
The Cadillac CT4 offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, this CT4 has the character to fit nearly any driving style.This sedan has 42,410 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CT4's trim level is Luxury. With exterior styling like LED lighting with stylized Cadillac signatures, bright silver painted alloy wheels, and dual exhaust tips alongside amazing technology like 8 inch CUE infotainment touchscreen complete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and Near Field communication, 4G Wi-Fi, and wireless charging this sedan redefines the family ride. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Wi-fi, Wireless Charging.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi 26,643 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac CTS Luxury - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 42,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Durango DURANGO CITADEL - Leather Seats 416,783 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Cadillac CTS