Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

92,301 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 5dr Wgn Premier

Watch This Vehicle
12802393

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 5dr Wgn Premier

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 12802393
  2. 12802393
  3. 12802393
  4. 12802393
  5. 12802393
  6. 12802393
  7. 12802393
  8. 12802393
  9. 12802393
  10. 12802393
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,301KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S01L4101151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T263248B
  • Mileage 92,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD 14,525 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy w-Beige 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy w-Beige 7-Passenger AWD 44,105 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD, NO Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD, NO Accident Local 105,520 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-888-805-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-805-3918

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2020 Chevrolet Bolt