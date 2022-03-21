Menu
2020 Chevrolet Camaro

16,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8751107
  Stock #: 16540
  VIN: 1G1FG1R78L0145800

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

With stunning looks, exciting performance and smart technology, this Camaro is the complete package. This 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.

Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. The smaller, more athletic sixth-generation Camaro also features a fastback profile with more pronounced quarter panels, creating a road presence that's hard to ignore. This low mileage coupe has just 16,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. Upgrading to this Camaro with 2SS package is a great move as it comes with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels. This Camaro also offers next level comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, leather seats that are heated and cooled in the front seats, head-up display, rear parking assist, forward collision warning, automatic climate control, blind spot detection, lane change alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Hud, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Performance Suspension
Forward collision alert
Blind Spot Monitoring
Brembo Brakes
HUD

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

